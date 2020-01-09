|
CHELLIS KAY, Marcia (Quale) Died in Palm Beach on December 27, 2019. Mrs. Kay was born in Boston in 1940, and graduated from Northwestern University and from Harvard University (M.Ed.). In Boston, she was a member of the Vincent Club, performing in their musicals, and the Junior League of Boston, and served on The Cantata Singers Board for 25 years. After teaching in the Boston area, she created, wrote, and performed on her own children's PBS-TV series, "Imagine that..."
She wrote books about women overcoming obstacles and became a New York Times and London Times bestselling author. Her books included: Living with the Kennedys: The Joan Kennedy Story, which was serialized by the New York Times syndicate, the Sunday London Times, and chosen as a Literary Guild Selection. Ordinary Women: Extraordinary Lives, also a Literary Guild Selection; The Girls from Winnetka, about women who overcome the programmed lives imposed on them; and Love Letters in the Sand, a novel about a Boston portrait painter who left her society life to become a woman she never could have imagined. Mrs. Kay was a guest on the Today Show, the Phil Donahue Show, Evening Magazine, and Larry King.
After moving to Palm Beach, Mrs. Kay was active in the Society of the Four Arts, the Harvard Club of the Palm Beaches and Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, where she enjoyed being a Lay Reader. She was a member of the Authors Guild, the National League of American Pen Women, the Palm Beach Writers Group, and included in Who's Who of American Women.
Mrs. Kay is survived by her daughter, Dana Chellis Keel, and granddaughters Cameron and Lauren Keel of Boulder, and by her son Bradford Adams Chellis of Tampa. She is also survived by her brothers, Andrew C. Quale, Jr., Mark C. Quale, 16 nephews, nieces and grandnephews and nieces. She is also survived by her first husband, Robert Dana Chellis. She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew C. and Luella Meland Quale, her brother John C. Quale and her husband, William G. Kay.
There will be a Memorial Service Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, 141 South County Road, Palm Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity established by her brother John and his wife: Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, bcan.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020