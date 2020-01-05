|
COPEL, Marcia Age 95, of North Branford, CT, died peacefully at home on Dec. 22, 2019. She was married to Joseph Copel from 1946 until his death in 1985, and to Irving Chester from 1990 until his death in 2015. She leaves her three children, Marjorie Copel Preston, Matthew Copel, and Joshua Copel, two stepdaughters, Natalie Guerin and Joanne Bander, seven grandchildren, Katy Preston, Emma Preston, Dan Copel, Sarah Copel, Ilana Copel, Rachel Copel, and Dave Copel, their spouses and partners, as well as two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Rebekkah. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jay Kagno and Munro Kagno. Contributions in her memory to Planned Parenthood. Services private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020