Home

POWERED BY

Services
Temple Beth Tikvah
196 Durham Rd
Madison, CT 06443
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCIA COPEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCIA COPEL


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARCIA COPEL Obituary
COPEL, Marcia Age 95, of North Branford, CT, died peacefully at home on Dec. 22, 2019. She was married to Joseph Copel from 1946 until his death in 1985, and to Irving Chester from 1990 until his death in 2015. She leaves her three children, Marjorie Copel Preston, Matthew Copel, and Joshua Copel, two stepdaughters, Natalie Guerin and Joanne Bander, seven grandchildren, Katy Preston, Emma Preston, Dan Copel, Sarah Copel, Ilana Copel, Rachel Copel, and Dave Copel, their spouses and partners, as well as two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Rebekkah. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jay Kagno and Munro Kagno. Contributions in her memory to Planned Parenthood. Services private.

View the online memorial for Marcia COPEL
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARCIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -