CIBOTTI, Marcia E. (Funk) Of Dedham / Readville, passed peacefully at home with family and friends by her side on September 13, 2020. Longtime companion of James Gava of Dedham. Devoted mother of Nicholas Cibotti Jr. of Wareham, Brian Cibotti and his partner, Suzanne, of Duxbury, and Vikki Cibotti and her partner, Patrick Spicer, of Readville. Daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Denekamp) Funk. Marcia was a retired employee of Norfolk County for 27 years. She was a member of the Dedham Moose Lodge 189, chapter 2145, and the Dedham Art Association. She was an accomplished artist, had a passion for travel, and loved spending time with family and friends playing horseshoes and darts at the moose, and summering at her cottage at the lake in Maine. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, visiting hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Wednesday, September 16, from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, September 17, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Canton Corner Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marcia's memory to the Dedham Moose Lodge, 79 Lower East St., Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook and directions, at gfdoherty.com
. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500