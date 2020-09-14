1/1
MARCIA E. (FUNK) CIBOTTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARCIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CIBOTTI, Marcia E. (Funk) Of Dedham / Readville, passed peacefully at home with family and friends by her side on September 13, 2020. Longtime companion of James Gava of Dedham. Devoted mother of Nicholas Cibotti Jr. of Wareham, Brian Cibotti and his partner, Suzanne, of Duxbury, and Vikki Cibotti and her partner, Patrick Spicer, of Readville. Daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Denekamp) Funk. Marcia was a retired employee of Norfolk County for 27 years. She was a member of the Dedham Moose Lodge 189, chapter 2145, and the Dedham Art Association. She was an accomplished artist, had a passion for travel, and loved spending time with family and friends playing horseshoes and darts at the moose, and summering at her cottage at the lake in Maine. In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, visiting hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Wednesday, September 16, from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, September 17, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Canton Corner Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marcia's memory to the Dedham Moose Lodge, 79 Lower East St., Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook and directions, at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved