MAHONEY, Marcia Ellen (Gaughan) Of Walpole, Massachusetts, formerly of Dover and West Harwich passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 87. Born on April 16, 1932, she was the youngest of four children of the late John J. and Margaret E. Gaughan. She graduated from Sudbury High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Regis College.



She was married to John "Jack" Mahoney who died in March of 2007. She is survived by her five children, Jay (Paula) of New York, NY, Mark (Ellen) of Scottsdale, AZ, Ann Pereira-Ogan (George) of Wayne, PA, Mel Bissell (Brad) of Medfield, MA, and Sally Trosset (Mike) of Cooperstown, NY and 14 adored grandchildren, Kate, Liz, Jaqueline and John Spencer Mahoney; Erin and Meghan Mahoney; Jane and Luke Pereira-Ogan; Jack, Brian and Mark Bissell; and Teddy, Kate and Lindsey Trosset.



She married Jack Mahoney in 1956 and they spent 50 happy years together, starting out in Byfield, Massachusetts moving to West Hartford, Connecticut and Devon, Pennsylvania, finally settling happily in Dover, Massachusetts and eventually spending their summers on Cape Cod. Prior to having children, Marcia taught Computer Programming at IBM in the late 1950s. In the late 1970s and early 1980s she served as the Town Clerk of Dover. She was an avid tennis player and golfer. She enjoyed painting, reading, walking and spending time with her family and friends. She was always happiest and at her best when she was with her husband, Jack. Prior to his death they enjoyed many happy retirement years together, traveling, playing golf and spending time with family and many friends. She was immensely proud of her family and loved her friends dearly.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Precious Blood Church in Dover, Massachusetts at 10:00 am on August 17, 2019. A burial will follow immediately at the Highland Cemetery in Dover. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations be made to the John H. Mahoney Fund at Nativity Prep by mail at 39 Lamartine St. Jamaica Plain or online nativityboston.org/donate or in her memory to The Family Pantry of Cape Cod, 133 Queen Anne Road, Harwich, MA 02645 or online at www.thefamilypantry.com/Donations Holden-Dunn-Lawler



