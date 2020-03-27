Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia DeFanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia F. DeFanti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia F. DeFanti Obituary
DeFANTI, Marcia F. Of Millis, died on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Norwood Hospital. She was 86 years old. Marcia was the beloved wife of the late F. Richard DeFanti, and the daughter of the late Warren and Enid (McClare) McLeod. She was the proud mother of Karen Mortimer of Millis, Anita Sadek-Lappen and her husband Woody of Millis, Edward "Ed" R. DeFanti and his wife Kathleen of Norton and David W. DeFanti and his wife Susan of TX. She was also the doting grandmother of Kelsey Mortimer, Sharif Sadek, and Elizabeth, Sarah, Amelia, and Abigail DeFanti. There will be a private burial for the family in the coming days and a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be announced after the public gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marcia's name may be made to the Friends of Millis Council on Aging at 900 Main Street, Millis, MA 02054, or to the Purrfect Cat Shelter, at www.purrfectcatshelter.org/onlinedonations
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -