Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
the home of the Hurwitz family
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the home of the Hurwitz family
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCIA FINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCIA FINGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARCIA FINGER Obituary
FINGER, Marcia Of Westborough, formerly of Hull, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, at 97 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Charles Green and Ida Willensky. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Finger. Loving mother of Joel Finger of New Rochelle, NY, Ilene Hurwitz of Westborough and the late Stanley Finger. Cherished grandmother of Wallis Finger, Leslie Finger, Faye Palmacci, and Maxwell Hurwitz. Dear sister of the late Barbara Livingston and Jason Green. A Chapel Service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial Observance at the home of the Hurwitz family, following the burial at 6-8:30pm, continuing Thursday 3-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society, 20 Burlington Mall Rd., Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803. www.NADS.org Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARCIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
Download Now