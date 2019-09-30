|
FINGER, Marcia Of Westborough, formerly of Hull, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, at 97 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Charles Green and Ida Willensky. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Finger. Loving mother of Joel Finger of New Rochelle, NY, Ilene Hurwitz of Westborough and the late Stanley Finger. Cherished grandmother of Wallis Finger, Leslie Finger, Faye Palmacci, and Maxwell Hurwitz. Dear sister of the late Barbara Livingston and Jason Green. A Chapel Service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., Canton, on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial Observance at the home of the Hurwitz family, following the burial at 6-8:30pm, continuing Thursday 3-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society, 20 Burlington Mall Rd., Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803. www.NADS.org Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019