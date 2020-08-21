|
BYRNE, Marcia J. Age 69, passed away on August 18, 2020 in Boston, MA. Of Arlington. She was born October 22, 1950 in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of Richard and Irene (MacNaughton) Byrne. She graduated from Arlington Catholic High School in 1968 and from the University of Massachusetts Magna Cum Laude in 1973. She had a long and successful career in the financial services industry as a Senior Executive specializing in municipal bonds and was the former President and a Board Member of the Municipal Bond Club of Boston. Marcia retired from Eastern Bank in 2018. Serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Marcia was an active and devout member of Saint Agnes Church in Arlington. Her faith helped sustain her during trying times. Traveling as frequently as her busy schedule would allow, she most loved visiting historic locations around the country and the world. She enjoyed attending the Boston Ballet and going to plays and concerts. She frequently traveled to Maine to visit her family and cherished the many close friendships that she established over the years. Marcia was predeceased by her husband, Paul Leverone, and is survived by her brother Richard, Jr. of Scarborough, ME and sisters Marilyn Byrne of Arlington, MA, Maryann Vaughan of Wells, ME and Ellen Byrne of Wells, ME. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, MA 02474 on Wednesday from 10-11 am, followed by her Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes' Church at 11:30 am. Burial in Saint Paul's Cemetery, Arlington. All attendees must wear a mask and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Agnes' Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020