GAUDETTE, Marcia Johnson Age 80, passed away on May 21st. Beloved wife of the late E. Paul Gaudette, she was raised in Reading and moved to Canton with her husband in 1979. She graduated from Reading High School and continued her education at Bradford Jr. College and Katherine Gibbs. Until her retirement, she was an executive assistant in the insurance industry. Marcia had a special ability to reach people in a sincere and meaningful way through her kindness and patience. She lived life to the fullest through its simple pleasures, spending time with close friends and family, reading and enjoying nature. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her dearly. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (Peterson) Johnson. She is survived by her sisters, Nathalie Nordstrand (Robert) and Geraldine Bunker (James) and her nephews, Steven Bunker (Meredith), David Bunker and her niece, Elizabeth Griggs (Brian). She is also survived by her five stepchildren Kathleen, Phillip (Glenda), Eileen, Robert and Lorraine and five step-grandchildren, David, Lauren, Jennifer, Margaret and Robert. A Celebration of Marcia's Life will be held later during the summer. For guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
