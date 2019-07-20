DOWNEY, Marcia Lee Formerly of Littleton and Burlington, passed away in her home on July 4th, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband Franklin Brett Downey of Bonita Springs, Florida. Daughter to the late Richard and Parola (Horton) Goldsmith of Arlington and Rockport. Lovingly remembered by her three daughters Kelly Ann Delfino and husband John of Bonita Springs, Robin Lee Downey and wife Ruth Lamprey of Norwell, and Tamara Jean Hampson and her partner David Sargent of Shirley. She is cherished grandmother to Melissa Nicole Hampson, Brendon Franklin Lyons, Sean Patrick Lyons, Aidan Alexander Downey-Lamprey and Ethan Palmer Downey-Lamprey. Stepgrandmother and great-grandmother to John and Courtney Delfino and little Julian, and Brianna and Craig Davis and little Nathan. Marcia had an aura that drew people to her. Her memory will be cherished by those who deeply felt the love she gave in her lifetime. Friends and family will always remember her homemade raspberry jelly and zucchini bread from the Littleton farm. At Marcia's request arrangements were private. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to a charity dear to your heart.



View the online memorial for Marcia Lee DOWNEY Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019