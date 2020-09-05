MAHONEY, Marcia M. (Brady) Of Needham, passed away on September 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John I. Mahoney, Sr. Loving mother of John I. Mahoney, Jr. and his wife Alison Kamar of Portland, ME, and Kara A. Hill and her husband Eric of Sherborn. Loving grandmother of Jack, and Aoife Mahoney, and Kayleigh, Tim, and Josh Hill. Sister of the late Barbara Scavo, Charles Brady, and Richard Brady. A private family visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, followed by a private Graveside Service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marcia's memory to Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com
