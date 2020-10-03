1/
MARCIA M. (COGAN) MASSIMILLA
MASSIMILLA, Marcia M. (Cogan) Of Burlington, Oct. 1. Beloved wife of Mario Massimilla. Loving mother of Michael & his wife Alissa of Bedford and Lauren Causey & her husband Master Sgt. Kyle Causey, USAF of Ft. Dix, NJ. Proud grandmother of Logan & Ava Massimilla and Lennox & Brie Causey. Sister of Patricia Bruno & her husband Anthony of GA. Marcia is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. A visitation will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington on October 7th, 2020. The Mass will be live streamed at 10 a.m., linked to Marcia's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Marcia's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marcia's name may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Center Institute – Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. For obituary, online guestbook, memorial video and livestream of the Mass, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
