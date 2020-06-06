|
SORDILLO, Marcia M. (Willette) Of Saugus, formerly of Revere, unexpectedly, June 4. Wife of Albert J. Sordillo. Beloved daughter of Cynthia (Rizzo) and Joseph Willette of Boxford. Dear and devoted mother of Ariel J. and Alexandra J. Sordillo. Dear sister of Eugene Willette and his wife, Joyce of Sudbury and Justin Willette and his wife, Alyssa of Boxford. Loving daughter-in-law of Joanne Sordillo of Charlestown. Marcia is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marcia's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020