Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCIA SORDILLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCIA M. (WILLETTE) SORDILLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARCIA M. (WILLETTE) SORDILLO Obituary
SORDILLO, Marcia M. (Willette) Of Saugus, formerly of Revere, unexpectedly, June 4. Wife of Albert J. Sordillo. Beloved daughter of Cynthia (Rizzo) and Joseph Willette of Boxford. Dear and devoted mother of Ariel J. and Alexandra J. Sordillo. Dear sister of Eugene Willette and his wife, Joyce of Sudbury and Justin Willette and his wife, Alyssa of Boxford. Loving daughter-in-law of Joanne Sordillo of Charlestown. Marcia is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marcia's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARCIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -