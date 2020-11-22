1/1
MARCIA (CONNOLLY) RAMSAY
RAMSAY, Marcia (Connolly) Age 78, of Quincy, Nov. 21, 2020. Beloved companion to Gilbert Heath. Loving mother of the late Gary Ramsay. She is also survived by many cherished cousins. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Marcia's Life by gathering for a Graveside Service in Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, at 11 AM. Due to COVID-19, please abide by social distancing guidelines, wear a mask, and bring a chair for the cemetery if you would like.  Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to M.S.P.C.A Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
