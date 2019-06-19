ROGERS, Marcia (Hersey) Of Middletown, RI, died peacefully June 14, 2019. The daughter of Commodore Mark L. Hersey and Caroline Sutherland Stone, Marcia was born on July 30, 1930, in Long Beach, CA, where her father was stationed with the United States Navy. During her childhood she traveled extensively as Commodore Hersey's duties took the family to Hawaii; to Indian Head, MD; and to Cuba, where she galloped horses on the beach with her older sister, Helena. Upon her father's retirement the family settled in Newport, RI, and Marcia was enrolled in St. Michael's School, a member of one of its earliest classes. She then attended the Mary C. Wheeler School and graduated to Smith College. While at Wheeler she was introduced to Robin Rogers through one of his many cousins. She left college to marry Robin in 1949 and they were together until his death in 2014. While she and Robin spent some time away from Aquidneck Island, Middletown was always their home. During her life, Marcia worked endlessly to support her husband and her children. She was the first Librarian at the Pingree School in Hamilton, MA, where Robin was the Headmaster. She started the Audio-Visual Department at St. George's School in 1974, when Robin returned there as a teacher, and continued in that role until her retirement in 1994. She served as a friend and counselor to many parents and children at the school, always opening her house to fellow faculty, students, parents, and alumni. Most of these efforts went unnoticed in her day. Never aggressive on her own behalf, she was a fierce advocate for her family and friends. Her convictions and values were clear and unwavering. She abhorred gossip, superficiality, materialism and pretension. She valued friendships, privacy, literature, and family. She carried a deep respect for the feelings and thoughts of others. Her sharp wit and stubborn nature remained with her to the very end. Her children, Caroline S. Rogers, Helene R. Rogers, and Paul H. Rogers; her daughter-in-law, Rosa Lasaosa; her grandchildren, David, Sam, Sebastian and Elena; her niece, Sally Curtis; and her friends, and many, many cousins from summers together at Lazy Lawn miss her. Family and friends are invited to a Burial Service at St. Columba's Chapel, 55 Vaucluse Avenue, Middletown, RI, on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com



