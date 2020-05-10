Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
MARCIA RUTH (LAMBRECHT) TATE

MARCIA RUTH (LAMBRECHT) TATE Obituary
TATE, Marcia Ruth (Lambrecht) Of Canton, passed peacfully on May 9, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Harold W. Tate, Jr. "Ben." Cherished daughter of the late Herbert and Lula (Thomas) Lambrecht. Devoted mother of John A. Tate and his wife Letiana of Canton and Matthew J. Tate of Canton. Loving grandmother of Mia Tate. Sister-in-law of Barbara Cash of Canton. Aunt of Joanie, Jonathan, and Kersten. At the moment, all Services will be private at family's request. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations in her memory can be made to The Congregational Church of Canton, 1541 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For a complete obituary and guestbook, please visit:

dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2020
