SABBATH, Marcia (Caplan) Marcia Caplan Sabbath died peacefully on April 15, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Worcester, MA, the daughter of Sam and Fanny (Apher) Caplan. She graduated from Tufts University as an Occupational Therapist and had a thriving consulting business in the field of rehabilitative medicine. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, the late Joseph Sabbath. They raised their family in Newton, where they lived for over 50 years. She was the proud and loving mother of Kert Sabbath (Karen), and the late Pam Berkson (David). Her grandchildren, whom she referred to as "national treasures," are Erika Sabbath (Nick Teich), Lauren Sabbath (Dave Clayton, Jr.), Dena Berkson and Jared Berkson. She especially loved being the great-grandmother to Rebecca Sabbath Teich. Marcia's older sister, Shirley, died just a week ago. Marcia and Joe shared a passion for worldwide travel. She was a champion flower arranger, often taking multiple blue ribbons at the Boston Flower Show, where she eventually became a judge. She was active in Ikebana, and for decades, her flower arrangements graced the bimah at Temple Shalom in Newton for the High Holidays. She also loved playing bridge, reading, knitting and doing needlepoint. Her gardens were exquisite, and her vegetable garden won first prize in Boston Magazine. A phenomenal cook and entertainer, her delicious meals were legendary amongst family and friends. Marcia was a cherished, loving and giving friend to many. Family was her greatest joy. Her warmth, unconditional love and generosity have been a source of comfort and security and will be an everlasting gift. Her family would like to extend a special thank you for the loving care provided by the staff at NewBridge on the Charles, where Marcia has resided for the past 10 years. In particular, the Assisted Living staff allowed her to live her last years with dignity and grace, and we are eternally grateful to them. Marcia will be buried alongside Joe at Sharon Memorial Park. Burial will be private due to the current pandemic. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the NewBridge Staff Appreciation Fund, 5107 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham, MA 02026. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020