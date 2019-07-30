|
|
SCHAWBEL, Marcia "Sandy" Of Newton, MA, passed away, surrounded by family, on July 28th, 2019 at the age of 79.
Sandy is survived by her son Josh Schawbel, his wife Angela Schawbel and Sandy's granddaughter Eliza Schawbel. She will also be survived by a grandson expected to be born to Josh and Angela in early September, 2019. Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Selma Mazer and her father Sydney Mazer.
Sandy will be remembered as a generous, passionate and loving friend and family member. Her life's work was animal rescue and animal welfare where she made a difference in hundreds of animals' lives...and those are just the ones she took in personally.
Memorial Services at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St. in QUINCY on Monday, August 5th at 2pm. Burial at sea the following day.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019