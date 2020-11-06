MORANG, Marcia Vannah Age 88, of Sanford, ME, died October 26, at Hospice of Southern Maine in Scarborough, less than 72 hours after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis. Marcia was born December 7, 1931, in Melrose, to Thomas and Ruth Vannah. She attended Melrose Public Schools and the Katherine Dell School in Boston. She worked alongside her late husband, Bruce N. Morang, during and beyond his tenure as Editor of The Reading Chronicle and retired to southern Maine in 2004. She enjoyed summers at the family home in Nobleboro and had a special place in her heart for dogs. Her last pup, Winifred, waits patiently at the Rainbow Bridge. In addition to her parents and husband, Marcia was predeceased by her sister Natalie of New Hampshire and granddaughter Penney "PJ" Richards of North Reading. Marcia is survived by her daughter Penny and her husband David Richards of North Reading; son Ted and his wife Cynthia Morang of Wilmington; daughter Kelly and her husband Bill Quinn of Sanford ME; grandson Ted Morang, Jr. and Megan MacNamara of Wilmington; grandson Tom Morang and his wife Bridget of Epping, NH, and their daughter Lily. Services for Marcia will be scheduled at a later time. Contributions in her memory may be made to three causes close to her heart: The Penney Richards Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 262, North Reading, MA 01864; or Peggy Jordan, Rags to Richards Animal Rescue, PO Box 353, Lyles, TN 37098; or the Miles Memorial Hospital League Thrift Shop, 114 Church Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. In Marcia's memory, please share a Hershey bar with someone special. That's the last thing she said she wanted (and tasted) before she drifted off to her forever sleep.