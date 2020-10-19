1/
MARCIA (ARNOLD) VETSTEIN
VETSTEIN, Marcia (Arnold) Entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2020. Marcia (Arnold) Vetstein, of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Randolph and West Yarmouth. Adored wife of Harvey Vetstein. Beloved mother of Scott and his wife Lori Vetstein, Michael Vetstein, and Amy and her wife Rachel Vetstein. Cherished Nana of grandsons Chad and Matthew Vetstein, and granddaughter Jordan Lee Vetstein. Devoted sister of the late Eleanor and Melvin Bookman, and Judith and Herb Fisher. Loving sister-in-law of Edward and Sally Vetstein, cousin Sandra Morris, and many nephews and nieces. Donations may be made to The American Heart Association. Private Services will be held on Wednesday, October 21st in Boston, MA.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
