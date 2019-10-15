|
|
LaGAMBINA, Marco A. Age 55, passed away on October 13, 2019, in Beverly Hospital. He was the husband of Kenny A. (Baez) LaGambina. Born in Somerville on August 7, 1964, he was the son of the late John and Pauline (Augello) LaGambina. Marco was raised and educated in Somerville and graduated from Somerville High School in 1982. He had a successful career as a real estate appraiser and entrepreneur. Marco loved to spend time with his family, thoroughly enjoyed the holidays, frequently entertained, and most of all, was an excellent cook and a well-known grill master. In addition to his wife, Kenny, he is survived by four sons, Franklin Gonzalez, Daniel Daigrepont, Marco Joseph "MJ" LaGambina and Mick LaGambina, all of Danvers, his grandson Finn Gonzalez, his siblings, John LaGambina of Dracut, Lisa LaGambina of Middleton and Judi-Anne Foley and husband Mike Foley of Salem, NH, his niece and nephew, Paulina and Michael Foley and his extended family. His Funeral Mass will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Saint Mary of the Annunciation Church, 24 Conant St., Danvers. Visitation will be held from 5-8PM on Friday at C.R. Lyons & Sons, Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS. Online condolences and directions may be made at www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019