KAREL, Marcus G. "Marc" PhD Formerly of Newton, MA, died on July 25, 2019 at a hospice house in Lincoln, MA. He was 91 years old. Holocaust survivor, immigrant, beloved son, brother, husband, father and uncle; inspiring professor, brilliant researcher, respected author, colleague, mentor, friend – Marc Karel was all of these. Marc was the elder of two children born to David and Cila (Lipschutz) Karel in Lvov, Poland in 1928. After WWII, Marc immigrated to the US and settled in Newton, just outside of Boston. He completed his Bachelor's degree (1955) at Boston University and Doctorate (1960) at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 1958, Marc married Carolyn Frances Weeks, a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Together, they raised four children and welcomed four grandchildren into their family. Marc began his long career at MIT in 1951 and rose quickly to become a tenured Professor of Chemical and Food Engineering. Eventually he became a Professor Emeritus there. After MIT closed its Food Science department in 1988, Marc was invited to join the Chemical Engineering department at Rutgers University in 1989; he transitioned to Emeritus status there also, in 1996. Marc is known and respected worldwide for his work in food engineering, food processing, and the physical chemistry of foods. His long and celebrated career took him to lecture, collaborate or consult on four continents. Marc's exceptional abilities as a teacher and mentor are clearly reflected in the success and achievements of his former graduate students. Highly educated, multi-lingual (Polish, Russian, German, Hebrew, and English), world traveler, a lover of the arts, generous and kind-hearted; Marc Karel was many things, but he was never pretentious or boring! Marc is survived by his wife Carolyn Karel; son Steven Karel (Lizbeth Hedstrom) of Auburndale, daughters Karen Karel of Waltham and Debra Nardone (Mark Nardone) of Holliston; four grandchildren: Amanda Nardone, Kristen Nardone, Emma Griffith and Bennet Karel; sister Rena Carmel, niece Julia Carmel, and great-nephew David Carmel, all of Newton Highlands; Leslie Griffith of Weston (mother of Emma and Ben); nephew James Weeks, Jr. and family, and niece Sharon Mancini and family, all of Utah. Marc was predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law James Weeks, sister-in-law Jean Weeks, and by his eldest daughter Linda L. Karel, MD. Funeral arrangements were private. A Celebration of Marc's Life will take place later this year.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019