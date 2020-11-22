COCHRAN, Marcy A. (Rosenberg) Age 61, of Chelsea, beloved wife of Joseph Cochran, November 21st. Loving daughter of the late Edward Rosenberg & Judith (Rosenberg) Grell. Dear sister of Barry Rosenberg and the late Shelly Gray. Devoted cousin & aunt to many nieces & nephews. Marcy was an avid Red Sox fan & a devoted member of Temple Emmanuel of Chelsea & a lifelong residence of Chelsea. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private Services will be held in Everett. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Cochran/Rosenberg families reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.torffuneralservice.com
Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900