BARRETT, Margaret A. "Peggy" (McLeish) Of Dedham, June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of John C. Barrett (Ret. Sgt., Dedham Police Dept.) for 59 years. Devoted mother of Kenneth C. Barrett of Norton, John M. Barrett and his wife Nancy of Dedham, and Kathleen M. Ross and her husband Michael of Westwood. Loving Ma of Madison and Jack Barrett, and Megan, Sean, and Kelly Ross. Sister of Helen McLeish of Dedham, Robert McLeish of Norwood, and John McLeish. Daughter of the late John and Helen (Germano) McLeish. Peggy was a graduate of Dedham High School Class of 1957. She was an avid quilter who could often be found at Ann's Fabrics in Canton. She was a member of the Proper Bostonian Quilters Guild and a longtime employee of New England Telephone. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, June 19 from 4:00-7:00pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, Saturday, June 20 at 10:00am. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, dana-farber.org/gift Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from June 18 to June 19, 2020