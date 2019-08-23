|
|
BROWN, Margaret A. "Peggy" (Booker) Of Woburn, August 21st at the age of eighty one. Longtime life companion of the late William "Bill" Richards. Cherished mother of Gail Kelley of Salisbury, Richard Brown of Woburn and Laureen Brown also of Woburn. Loving sister of Joan R. McPartlin, her husband James of Woburn, Carol B. Lecesse, her husband Paul of Groveland, Robert "Bob" Booker, his wife Patty of Franklin, Charles Booker, his late wife Carla of NH, Charlene Preston, her husband Al of Petersham and the late William "Bill" Booker, his wife Ann M. Booker of Peabody. Devoted "Nana" of Richard Kelley, Briana Graham, Alexa and Michelina Brown. Peggy is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. A Funeral will be held in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Tuesday, August 27th at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours at the Funeral Home, Monday evening 4 – 8p.m. At the families request, remembrances may be made to honor Peggy, to the Woburn Senior Center, 144 School Street, Woburn, MA 01801. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019