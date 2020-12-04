BURGHOLZER, Margaret A. "Peg" (O'Toole) Age 88, lifelong resident of Somerville, passed away peacefully at home on November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James E. Burgholzer for 61 years prior to his passing in 2016. Loving daughter of the late Margaret (Quinn) and Patrick O'Toole. Devoted mother of Paula M. Dabenigno of Medford, James M. Burgholzer of Somerville, Ellen M. de Lellis and her husband Mark of Stoneham. Dear grandmother of D.J. and Michelle Dabenigno, both of Medford and John de Lellis of Stoneham. Cherished sister of the late Mary Cain and Catherine Stroman. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews both in the US and County Clare, Ireland. Peg attended St. Theresa Elementary School in Somerville where she met her beloved husband Jim in the first grade. She also attended St. John's High School in Cambridge, graduating in 1949. Past member of the Winter Hill Yacht Club and Arlington Irish American Club. Peg enjoyed traveling to Ireland with her dear friend, the late Phyllis M. Bloedow and took great joy that she and Phyllis were the first two women to join the WHYC. Peg enjoyed spending her summers with family and friends at her cottage on Arlington Pond in Salem, NH, leaving us with wonderful memories of happier days. She was quite proud of the time she spent writing letters with her elegant penmanship in support of voter registration for the recent election. She was delighted at the outcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation for the children of Boston to be made to Globe Santa, as Peg was known for her daily reading of the Boston Globe. Or raise a glass of White Zinfandel in her honor and smile at the memory of her ability to turn wine into water. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, Funeral Services will be private with a celebration of her life to be planned at a future time. Further information can be obtained at dohertyfuneralservice.com
George L. Doherty Funeral Home 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, MA