1/1
MARGARET A. "PEG" (O'TOOLE) BURGHOLZER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURGHOLZER, Margaret A. "Peg" (O'Toole) Age 88, lifelong resident of Somerville, passed away peacefully at home on November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James E. Burgholzer for 61 years prior to his passing in 2016. Loving daughter of the late Margaret (Quinn) and Patrick O'Toole. Devoted mother of Paula M. Dabenigno of Medford, James M. Burgholzer of Somerville, Ellen M. de Lellis and her husband Mark of Stoneham. Dear grandmother of D.J. and Michelle Dabenigno, both of Medford and John de Lellis of Stoneham. Cherished sister of the late Mary Cain and Catherine Stroman. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews both in the US and County Clare, Ireland. Peg attended St. Theresa Elementary School in Somerville where she met her beloved husband Jim in the first grade. She also attended St. John's High School in Cambridge, graduating in 1949. Past member of the Winter Hill Yacht Club and Arlington Irish American Club. Peg enjoyed traveling to Ireland with her dear friend, the late Phyllis M. Bloedow and took great joy that she and Phyllis were the first two women to join the WHYC. Peg enjoyed spending her summers with family and friends at her cottage on Arlington Pond in Salem, NH, leaving us with wonderful memories of happier days. She was quite proud of the time she spent writing letters with her elegant penmanship in support of voter registration for the recent election. She was delighted at the outcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation for the children of Boston to be made to Globe Santa, as Peg was known for her daily reading of the Boston Globe. Or raise a glass of White Zinfandel in her honor and smile at the memory of her ability to turn wine into water. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, Funeral Services will be private with a celebration of her life to be planned at a future time. Further information can be obtained at dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Home 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, MA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved