CAPUTO, Margaret A. "Margie" (Hughes) Born August 17, 1935, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles T. Caputo of South Boston; devoted mother of Susan (Caputo) Hudgens of Jacksonville, FL and the Late Judith "Jude" Caputo of South Boston. Grandmother of Nicholas, Daniel, and Natalie; great-grandmother of Reiner, all of Florida. She also leaves behind her brother, Frank Hughes, and sisters, Marie (Hughes) Keyes, Loretta (Hughes) Crowley, and Louise (Hughes) Small. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Hughes and Mary Jane (Caddigan) Hughes, and two brothers, George and Walter. Margie owned and operated the Nantasket Preschool in Hull for more than 30 years. She also taught early childhood education courses at the college level. After retiring from Nantasket Preschool, Margie continued to lead an active life, taking continuing education courses, and working part-time at the Boston Convention Center, where she was recently honored as Employee of the Month. As a member of the Castle Island Association, Margie organized and coordinated group outings. Visitation will be in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, on Friday, June 14th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, on Saturday, June 15th, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the Mass at the Braintree Cemetery, 250 Plain Street, Braintree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all Services. Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019