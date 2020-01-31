Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET CHAISSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET A. (GALLAGHER) CHAISSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET A. (GALLAGHER) CHAISSON Obituary
CHAISSON, Margaret A. (Gallagher) Of Lynn, formerly of Revere, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Chaisson. Cherished daughter of the late Owen J. and Annie F. (Sharkey) Gallagher. Dear sister of the late James F., Charles J., Carroll and Edward Gallagher. Margaret is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Wednesday, February 5, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4-7PM. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -