CHAISSON, Margaret A. (Gallagher) Of Lynn, formerly of Revere, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence A. Chaisson. Cherished daughter of the late Owen J. and Annie F. (Sharkey) Gallagher. Dear sister of the late James F., Charles J., Carroll and Edward Gallagher. Margaret is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Wednesday, February 5, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4-7PM. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at: www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020