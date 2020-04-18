|
HANSEN, Margaret A. "Peggy" (Thomas) Formerly of Lynnfield, April 10. Cherished wife of the late Andrew "Andy" Hansen. Peggy is survived by her son Stephen S. Hansen and wife Maria (Wagner) Hansen of Vestal, NY; her brother Richard Thomas; eight grandchildren, Joan L. Moreton and husband Rob Stone, Jens C. Hansen and wife Rita (Bazzari) Hansen, Laura C. Hansen, Andrew C. Hansen, Christopher B. Hansen, Daniel A. Hansen and wife Jennifer (Reissig) Hansen, Edward C. Hansen and wife Rachel (Bounds) Hansen, and Matthew T. Hansen; and five great-grandchildren, Riley, Mia, Arianna, Everly, and Zoe Hansen. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son Edward T. "Ted" Hansen, her daughter Deborah J. (Hansen) Moreton, and her sister Joan E. (Thomas) Gilchrist. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. Please consider making a donation in Peggy's name to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 127 Summer St., Lynnfield, MA 01940. To leave a correspondence, please visit Peggy's guestbook on www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020