HARDY, Margaret A. (Crosby) "Margie" Age 83, of Bellingham, formerly from Somerville, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Francis J. Hardy for over 60 years. Born November 12, 1935, in Arlington, MA, the daughter of the late Archibald and Clara (Clarke) Crosby. She was a longtime resident of Somerville before moving to Bellingham many years ago. She was raised and educated in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School. Margaret worked for many years as a secretary for the Somerville School System. Margaret was a devoted mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren, who will miss her dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, was an avid reader, gardener, loved the beach, travelling, and making ceramics. Margaret is survived by her children Joanne Stagnone of Tewksbury, Karen Melanson and her husband Paul of Bellingham, Linda Stagnone and her husband Paul of Milford, Margaret Merrill and her husband Steven of Bellingham, Francis J. Hardy Jr. and his wife Michelle of Medford and Debra Shea and her husband Robert of Blackstone. Also surviving are her grandchildren Alicia and Natalie Stagnone, Paul, Joey, Matthew and Lauren Melanson, Paul, Jennifer and Julie Stagnone, Amanda, Kristen and Nicole Merrill, Brianna and Courtney Hardy, Brenna, Jessica and Casey Shea, and her great-grandchildren, David, Lorenzo, Kayla and Kacee. She was the sister of the late Walter, Harold, Robert and William Crosby and Ruth Fimognari. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Monday, June 3, from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage Street, at 8:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Blaise Church, 1158 South Main Street, Bellingham, MA 02019 at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Jean The Baptiste Cemetery, Wrentham Road, Bellingham. Calling Hours will be Sunday, June 2 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to St. Blaise Parish, 1158 South Main Street, Bellingham, MA 02019. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com



