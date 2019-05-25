Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilmington United Methodist Church
87 Church St. (Rte. 62)
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET KANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET A. "PEGGY" (MACDONNELL) KANE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET A. "PEGGY" (MACDONNELL) KANE Obituary
KANE, Margaret A. (MacDonnell) "Peggy" Age 71, of Wilmington, passed away on May 22, 2019. Peggy was the beloved wife of the late Dennis M. Kane, devoted mother of Stacey Benoit & her husband Rob of Wilmington, Catherine Kane & her late husband Corey Sealock of Littleton and Andrew Kane & his wife Denise of Salem, NH, loving "Nana" of Jared, Madison and Margaret, cherished daughter of the late Leonard T. and Norma G. (Walsh) MacDonnell, dear sister of Nancy Walfield and her husband Howard of Grapevine, TX, Maureen King and her husband Scott of Chesapeake, VA and Mary Lou Canty and her husband Sean of Nahant. Peggy is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 87 Church St. (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Tuesday, May 28th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Peggy's name may be made to the Wilmington High School Scholarship Fund, 159 Church St., Wilmington, MA 01887. Peggy was a retired Medford High School English teacher for over 35 years and served on Wilmington School Committee for many years. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now