KANE, Margaret A. (MacDonnell) "Peggy" Age 71, of Wilmington, passed away on May 22, 2019. Peggy was the beloved wife of the late Dennis M. Kane, devoted mother of Stacey Benoit & her husband Rob of Wilmington, Catherine Kane & her late husband Corey Sealock of Littleton and Andrew Kane & his wife Denise of Salem, NH, loving "Nana" of Jared, Madison and Margaret, cherished daughter of the late Leonard T. and Norma G. (Walsh) MacDonnell, dear sister of Nancy Walfield and her husband Howard of Grapevine, TX, Maureen King and her husband Scott of Chesapeake, VA and Mary Lou Canty and her husband Sean of Nahant. Peggy is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 87 Church St. (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Tuesday, May 28th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Peggy's name may be made to the Wilmington High School Scholarship Fund, 159 Church St., Wilmington, MA 01887. Peggy was a retired Medford High School English teacher for over 35 years and served on Wilmington School Committee for many years.