Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET MCDONAGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET A. MCDONAGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET A. MCDONAGH Obituary
McDONAGH, Margaret A. Age 64, of Somerville, passed away at home surrounded by her family on August 17, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Mary (Conneely) and John McDonagh. Dear sister of Maureen Kenneally and her husband Steven of Reading, Theresa Schrafft and her husband Fred of Chatham, Ann Sermos and her husband Evan of Andover, Paul McDonagh of Somerville, John McDonagh and his wife Lorraine of Medford, Rita Dirrane and her husband Martin of Braintree, Eileen Hallinan and her husband William of Andover and Nancy Ansaldi and her husband Anthony of Malden and the late Sheila McDonagh. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville on Monday morning, August 24th from 9:30AM – 11:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. At the parish's request, all who plan to attend must register online at: www.stsmartinparish.org/register-event Facial coverings and social distancing protocols must be followed, church capacity will be limited to 100 people. Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Margaret was a retired art teacher in Somerville and Beverly Public Schools. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services, 61 Medford St., Somerville, MA 02143 or eldercare.org For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -