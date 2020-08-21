|
McDONAGH, Margaret A. Age 64, of Somerville, passed away at home surrounded by her family on August 17, 2020. Cherished daughter of the late Mary (Conneely) and John McDonagh. Dear sister of Maureen Kenneally and her husband Steven of Reading, Theresa Schrafft and her husband Fred of Chatham, Ann Sermos and her husband Evan of Andover, Paul McDonagh of Somerville, John McDonagh and his wife Lorraine of Medford, Rita Dirrane and her husband Martin of Braintree, Eileen Hallinan and her husband William of Andover and Nancy Ansaldi and her husband Anthony of Malden and the late Sheila McDonagh. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville on Monday morning, August 24th from 9:30AM – 11:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. At the parish's request, all who plan to attend must register online at: www.stsmartinparish.org/register-event Facial coverings and social distancing protocols must be followed, church capacity will be limited to 100 people. Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Margaret was a retired art teacher in Somerville and Beverly Public Schools. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services, 61 Medford St., Somerville, MA 02143 or eldercare.org For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020