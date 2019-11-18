Boston Globe Obituaries
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
MARGARET STILWELL
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
MARGARET A. (MCGRATH) "PEGGY" STILWELL


1940 - 2019
STILWELL, Margaret A. "Peggy"(McGrath) Of Peabody, formerly of Everett and Charlestown. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Stilwell, Sr. Devoted mother of Gordon Stilwell, Jr., Mary Ann Benedetto and companion Jack McTighe, Kelley Thompson, Julianne Stilwell, James Stilwell and wife Tricia and the late Michael J. Stilwell. Loving daughter of the late James and Rita (Haggerty) McGrath. Dear sister of Kathleen Riley and husband John, Denis McGrath and husband Greg Underwood and the late Rita T. Fidalgo. Cherished grandmother of Timothy Benedetto, Jr., Gordon Stilwell, III and Jenna Thompson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT on Friday, November 22nd from 9:15-11:15 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary-St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 55 Warren St., Charlestown at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Jimmy Fund at www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-367-3367

Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
