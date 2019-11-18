|
|
STILWELL, Margaret A. "Peggy"(McGrath) Of Peabody, formerly of Everett and Charlestown. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Stilwell, Sr. Devoted mother of Gordon Stilwell, Jr., Mary Ann Benedetto and companion Jack McTighe, Kelley Thompson, Julianne Stilwell, James Stilwell and wife Tricia and the late Michael J. Stilwell. Loving daughter of the late James and Rita (Haggerty) McGrath. Dear sister of Kathleen Riley and husband John, Denis McGrath and husband Greg Underwood and the late Rita T. Fidalgo. Cherished grandmother of Timothy Benedetto, Jr., Gordon Stilwell, III and Jenna Thompson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT on Friday, November 22nd from 9:15-11:15 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary-St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 55 Warren St., Charlestown at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Jimmy Fund at www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-367-3367
View the online memorial for Margaret A. "Peggy"(McGrath) STILWELL
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019