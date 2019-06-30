Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET A. (MORIARTY) O'SULLIVAN

MARGARET A. (MORIARTY) O'SULLIVAN Obituary
O'SULLIVAN, Margaret A. (Moriarty) Age 86, of West Quincy, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home, in the comfort of her loving husband. Margaret was born in Boston to the late Daniel M. and Mary T. (Eames) Moriarty. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Jeanne d'Arc Academy in Milton and attended the Fisher Business School in Boston. She had lived in West Quincy for most of her life, but had also lived over four years in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and over two years in Marshfield Hills. Margaret was employed as a public accountant for many years. She was a longtime active parishioner of Saint Mary's Parish in West Quincy. Beloved wife for forty-three years of Bernard A. O'Sullivan. Margaret is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, Wednesday, July 3rd, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Mary's Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2019
