MARGARET A. (GALLAHUE) SCHULTE

MARGARET A. (GALLAHUE) SCHULTE Obituary
SCHULTE, Margaret A. (Gallahue) Oct 13th, of Everett. Beloved longtime companion of the late James Dempster. Devoted mother of Marie A. Russo and husband Angelo, Sr. of Everett, Joseph P. Schulte, Sr. and wife Jennifer of NH, Paul J. Schulte and wife Cheryl Angelo of Haverhill, and Patricia A. Schulte of Everett. Cherished sister of Matthew Gallahue of Quincy, Michael Gallahue of FL, and the late Ann Shanks and Alice Gallahue. Proud grandmother of Katherine, Angelo, Jr., Michael, Cameron, McKenna, Samantha, Joseph, Jr., Lily, Nicholas, Joshua, Julienne, and John, Jr, and great-grandmother of Layla, Isabella, and Joseph. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, Oct 6th, at 7 PM in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM. Donations in her memory may be made to: Office of Development, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Boston, MA 02215. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
