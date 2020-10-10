1/1
MARGARET A. (HICKS) SHELLENBERGER
SHELLENBERGER, Margaret A. (Hicks) Oct. 7th, of N. Reading, formerly of Malden. Beloved wife of Jeffrey P. Shellenberger. Devoted mother of Heather J. Campanella of Wilmington, and Rachel E. Vitale of N. Reading. Cherished sister of Dorothy Hines of W. Roxbury, Elizabeth Taylor of VT, Douglas Hicks of NH, Paul Hicks of NH, Ann Garagalo of N. Reading, John Hicks of Weymouth, Jean Corcoran of Peabody, and the late William Hicks. Proud grandmother of grandchildren Anthony, Christopher, Emily, Samuel, and Tyler. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Visitation for Margaret will be held on Wed., Oct 14th, at the Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, from 4–8 PM. Procession will form at the funeral home on Thur., Oct. 15th, at 10 AM for a Graveside Service in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, at 11 AM. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
OCT
15
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Procession will form at the funeral home
OCT
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
