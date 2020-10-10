SHELLENBERGER, Margaret A. (Hicks) Oct. 7th, of N. Reading, formerly of Malden. Beloved wife of Jeffrey P. Shellenberger. Devoted mother of Heather J. Campanella of Wilmington, and Rachel E. Vitale of N. Reading. Cherished sister of Dorothy Hines of W. Roxbury, Elizabeth Taylor of VT, Douglas Hicks of NH, Paul Hicks of NH, Ann Garagalo of N. Reading, John Hicks of Weymouth, Jean Corcoran of Peabody, and the late William Hicks. Proud grandmother of grandchildren Anthony, Christopher, Emily, Samuel, and Tyler. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Visitation for Margaret will be held on Wed., Oct 14th, at the Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, from 4–8 PM. Procession will form at the funeral home on Thur., Oct. 15th, at 10 AM for a Graveside Service in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, at 11 AM. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com