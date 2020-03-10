|
SULLIVAN, Margaret A. "Rita" Of Canton, formerly of Hyde Park, age 94, March 7. Beloved daughter of the late Madeline and John Sullivan. Loving sister of the late Madelyn (Andersen) Leahy, Jack Sullivan and his wife Sally and Bob Sullivan. Sister-in-law of Joan Sullivan of Canton. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Saturday, March 14 at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James Church, Stoughton at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Friday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Canton. Donations in Rita's memory may be made to the ., 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 11, 2020