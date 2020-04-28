Boston Globe Obituaries
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
MARGARET A. (DILLON) VANUMMERSEN

VAN UMMERSEN, Margaret A. (Dillon) Passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. Loving mother of Margaret Van Ummersen of Uxbridge, Susan Van Ummersen of Quincy, Janet Van Ummersen of Bolton and Gordon Van Ummersen of Orleans. Loving grandmother of Jacqui and Jamie Danis, Caroline and Maddie Van Ummersen and great-grandmother of Connor and Dylan Welch, Aidan and Camden Danis. A longtime resident of Natick, MA, "Peggy" as she was known to her family and friends, was beloved as the oldest of her 5 siblings and leaves behind 3 living siblings, Tommy, Bobby and Janie as well as 2 deceased siblings, Phil and Betty. Peggy happily retired from a long and successful career in retail at Filenes and enjoyed many happy days at the pool at her Natick Green condo with her many friends. She treasured her time with family and was at her happiest lying in the sun at her favorite beaches on Cape Cod and watching her beloved Boston sports teams in action. She loved people and was a natural conversationalist with a great sense of humor and a generous personality. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick

Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
