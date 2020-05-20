|
MAHONEY, Margaret Ann Brogna Age 90, died on October 10, 2016. An avid reader and driver of the Karmann Ghia sports car, she worked for over 20 years in the Accounting Department at Sears. She was born in Boston to Felice Brogna and Carmella DeRita. Margaret was survived by her husband of over 70 years, James Patrick Mahoney, and their 5 children, whom they raised in Foxboro, MA: Kevin (Kathy), Paul (Lori), Janet (Ricky Mattson), James (Pat Young), and Patricia (Arthur Bendinelli). She was also survived by 11 grandchildren (Colin, Brendan, Ian, Rachel and Bryant Mahoney, Patrick and Richard Mattson, Alison Letourneau, Jenna Romero, and Camille and Paige Bendinelli) and 3 great-grandchildren (Declan and Cian Mattson, and Mason Romero). A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on October 9th at St. Bernard Church in Assonet, followed by a 1:15 p.m. interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
