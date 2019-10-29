Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:00 AM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET CURRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET ANN CURRAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET ANN CURRAN Obituary
CURRAN, Margaret Ann (Curran) Of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on October 28, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Edward S. Curran, Jr. Beloved mother of Stephen J. Curran and his wife Jennifer of Norwood, Megan E. Curran of Norwood, Thomas Curran and his wife Christy A. of Boston, Allison M. Rondeau and her husband Daniel J. of North Attleboro and the late Therese Aileen Curran. Loving sister of Paul Curran, John Curran, Mary Curran, Therese Kelley & her husband Steve and the late Peter Curran, Jr. Also survived by her grandchildren Joseph Otto, Kaelyn Curran, Payton Otto, Kevin Otto, Jr., and Michael Curran. Daughter of the late Peter and Constance (Richardson) Curran. Margaret enjoyed spending summers at the family cottage in Scituate. She was also a graduate of Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing, and worked for many years as a RN. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial at Highland Cemetery Norwood. The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas A. Abrams and his team at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for their exceptional care over the past 5 plus years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Kraw - Kornack Funeral Home

Family owned and operated

781-762-0428

www.kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now