CURRAN, Margaret Ann (Curran) Of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on October 28, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Edward S. Curran, Jr. Beloved mother of Stephen J. Curran and his wife Jennifer of Norwood, Megan E. Curran of Norwood, Thomas Curran and his wife Christy A. of Boston, Allison M. Rondeau and her husband Daniel J. of North Attleboro and the late Therese Aileen Curran. Loving sister of Paul Curran, John Curran, Mary Curran, Therese Kelley & her husband Steve and the late Peter Curran, Jr. Also survived by her grandchildren Joseph Otto, Kaelyn Curran, Payton Otto, Kevin Otto, Jr., and Michael Curran. Daughter of the late Peter and Constance (Richardson) Curran. Margaret enjoyed spending summers at the family cottage in Scituate. She was also a graduate of Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing, and worked for many years as a RN. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4-8pm. Burial at Highland Cemetery Norwood. The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas A. Abrams and his team at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for their exceptional care over the past 5 plus years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Kraw - Kornack Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019