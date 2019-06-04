Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET RIVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET ANNE RIVERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGARET ANNE RIVERS Obituary
RIVERS, Margaret Anne Braman Known as Anne, of Ashland, 72, passed away June 2nd. Beloved wife of Robert Rivers for 52 years. Executive Administrator for several companies, she retired from Cytyc Corp. as the Investor Relations Manager in 2011. Survived by, son Billy Rivers, his wife Suzanne, of West Boylston, MA; and daughter Susan Rivers, her husband Joseph Jolly, of Newton, MA.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 9th at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., ASHLAND, MA. Calling Hours will be held Saturday from 2:00-6:00pm in the funeral home. Detailed notice and charitable information at: www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now