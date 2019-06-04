|
RIVERS, Margaret Anne Braman Known as Anne, of Ashland, 72, passed away June 2nd. Beloved wife of Robert Rivers for 52 years. Executive Administrator for several companies, she retired from Cytyc Corp. as the Investor Relations Manager in 2011. Survived by, son Billy Rivers, his wife Suzanne, of West Boylston, MA; and daughter Susan Rivers, her husband Joseph Jolly, of Newton, MA.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 9th at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., ASHLAND, MA. Calling Hours will be held Saturday from 2:00-6:00pm in the funeral home. Detailed notice and charitable information at: www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019