ARNOLD, Margaret (Waite) Age 98, died peacefully at home September 18, 2020. She is survived by three daughters, two granddaughters, and two great-grandsons. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Warren D. Arnold, Jr. She attended Winsor school and Smith College. She loved tennis, photography, carpentry, travel, music and singing, and her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor, and often remarked on what a wonderful and adventurous life she had had. In lieu of a service, we ask that you raise a glass and toast this remarkable woman. Donations in her memory may be made to The Grafton Public Library, 53 North Main St., North Grafton, MA 01536.