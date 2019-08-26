Home

MARGARET (RUSSELL) BABIKIAN


1925 - 2019
BABIKIAN, Margaret (Russell) Formerly of Everett, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Haig Babikian. She is survived by her loving son, Gary Babikian and his wife Patricia of Lawrence and two grandsons, Patrick and Brian Babikian. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Hamilton of Everett, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Compassus Hospice of North Andover, 790 Turnpike St., Suite 202, North Andover, MA 01845. Visiting Hours: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Visitation 10AM, Funeral 11AM, at Rocco's Funeral Home, 331 Main St., Everett, MA. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA. Services entrusted to Perez Funeral Home in LAWRENCE, 978-655-4533

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019
