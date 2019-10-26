Boston Globe Obituaries
BERKELEY, Margaret "Peg" Of Danvers and Beverly, passed away on October 16, at her home in Colonial Gardens in Beverly. She was 95. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Edward C. Berkeley, and by her close companion, Ernest Manning. Peg was born in Revere, MA to John Hannigan and Margaret (Browne) Hannigan. She was predeceased by her siblings Jack Hannigan of Revere, Thomas Hannigan of Concord, NH, Elinora Hurley of Revere, and George Hannigan of Reading. She is survived by her son Edward C. Berkeley of Tucson, AZ and daughter Ann M. Chivakos of Hamilton. She also leaves her granddaughters Dianna Chivakos of Westford and Andrea Barhydt of Sudbury; three beloved great-grandchildren, Evan McKeon, and Jackson and Bradley Barhydt. All are welcome to a commemorative reception at Colonial Gardens, 104 Cherry Hill Drive, Beverly, MA on Sunday, November 3 at 2:00pm. Further details and memorial contributions can be found at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 978 774 0033

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
