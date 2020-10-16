MARGARET BICKNELL

BICKNELL, Margaret "Peggy" Age 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Lexington, died October 14, 2020 peacefully with family which she dearly loved. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Robert, and by her daughter Sheryl and husband Dr. John Kovalik, Jr., and their daughters Alli and Tasha, her son David and his wife Donna, and their daughter Kara and husband Michael Winkler and daughter Chloe and son Mason, and their son Brian and his wife Katie and their daughter Owyn, and their son Tyler and wife Ali and their son Liam and daughter Josie Margaret. She was a graduate of Ridgewood, NJ High School, and New Jersey College for Women, now Douglas College of Rutgers University, where she has been a loyal alumna. Peggy was an avid volunteer, serving a variety of roles with the AFS International student exchange program for over 30 years and was a dedicated member of Hancock United Church of Christ in Lexington, where she served many years on the Teaching Parish Committee, working with aspiring ministers in training, who now have their own churches throughout the U.S. The family felt privileged to be members of the Five Field community in Lexington, where Peggy was honored for her work on the Five Fields Forum series. She also loved her summers at the shore in Mattapoisett, the source of many fond memories. She was preceded in death by her parents Winonah and John Murphy of Ridgewood, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held at Hancock Church at a date to be determined when Covid-19 restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hancock Church, 1912 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. Lexington 781-862- 1800