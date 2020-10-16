1/1
MARGARET BICKNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BICKNELL, Margaret "Peggy" Age 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Lexington, died October 14, 2020 peacefully with family which she dearly loved. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Robert, and by her daughter Sheryl and husband Dr. John Kovalik, Jr., and their daughters Alli and Tasha, her son David and his wife Donna, and their daughter Kara and husband Michael Winkler and daughter Chloe and son Mason, and their son Brian and his wife Katie and their daughter Owyn, and their son Tyler and wife Ali and their son Liam and daughter Josie Margaret. She was a graduate of Ridgewood, NJ High School, and New Jersey College for Women, now Douglas College of Rutgers University, where she has been a loyal alumna. Peggy was an avid volunteer, serving a variety of roles with the AFS International student exchange program for over 30 years and was a dedicated member of Hancock United Church of Christ in Lexington, where she served many years on the Teaching Parish Committee, working with aspiring ministers in training, who now have their own churches throughout the U.S. The family felt privileged to be members of the Five Field community in Lexington, where Peggy was honored for her work on the Five Fields Forum series. She also loved her summers at the shore in Mattapoisett, the source of many fond memories. She was preceded in death by her parents Winonah and John Murphy of Ridgewood, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held at Hancock Church at a date to be determined when Covid-19 restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hancock Church, 1912 Massachusetts Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. Lexington 781-862- 1800

www.douglassfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved