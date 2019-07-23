BONNER, Margaret "Peggy" (Rooney) Age 101, passed away peacefully in hospice care in Hingham, MA, on July 19, 2019. She was happily married to John V. Bonner for 44 years, until his death in 1991. Peggy is survived by her children; Mary Katherine Bonner of Milton, Margaret (Bonner) Leonard of Woolwich, Maine, and her son, John V. Bonner, Jr. of Cohasset, her grandchildren; Martha (Leonard) Delay and her husband, Michael, of Newbury, MA, Amy (Leonard) Muriti and her husband, Guy, of Sydney, Australia, John F. Leonard IV of Portland, ME, and her beloved great-grandchildren; Ryan, Maggie, Lauren, and Jack. Peggy was born in Jamaica Plain, MA, to Kathryn (Mercier) and Augustus J. Rooney on June 14, 1918. As a little girl growing up in the city, Peggy was lucky to attend boxing matches, Bruins games, and horse racing at Suffolk Downs with her father. "Gus" Rooney was the sports editor of the Boston Traveler newspaper, and later became the long time traveling secretary for the Boston Red Sox. Peggy attended Girl's High School in Boston and Regis College, where she majored in business administration. On September 27, 1947, she was married at St. Thomas Aquinas Church to John Vincent Bonner of Jamaica Plain, who attended B.C. High School, Boston College, and Harvard Law School. They lived in Jamaica Plain and East Sandwich. After retirement from New England Telephone Co., Peggy became a dedicated volunteer for Hospice Cape Cod, and served as a docent at the Heritage Museum & Gardens in Sandwich, MA. She was also renowned as the operator of the museum's antique carousel until her reluctant retirement at age 90. Peggy lived at Allerton House Assisted Living for 7 happy years. Even in the twilight of her late years, Peggy had the full function of her faculties and quick wit. She was kind, patient, and most grateful to her friends, and caregivers. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa's Chapel at 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are warmly invited. Burial will be private, and will be held at a future date at National Cemetery in Bourne, where Peggy's husband was laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cape Cod Health Hospice Care. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home



(617) 323-5600 Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019