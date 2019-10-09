Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph's Cemetery
990 Lagrange St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET BROWN


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Margaret Retired legal counsel for the Boston Redevelopment Authority, died October 6, 2019, at Mount Auburn Hospital as the result of a protracted illness. Born on November 29, 1948, Ms. Brown was one of seven siblings, who in their early years, moved somewhat frequently with the various teaching positions of their father, a college professor. After spending her formative years in Washington, DC and then Tiverton, RI, the family moved to Newton where Ms. Brown graduated from Newton High School. Strong academically, Ms. Brown attended Beloit College in Wisconsin, graduating with a BA in History with the class of 1971; and then, went on to Rutgers Law School, where she received her Juris Doctorate in 1974. After law school, and admittance to the Massachusetts Bar Association, Ms. Brown worked in the capacity of staff legal counsel for the Boston Redevelopment Authority for many years till she took early retirement due to illness. Ms. Brown was appreciated for her unusual courage and perseverance in the face of daunting illness and her kind interest in the affairs of others despite her formidable challenges. She was also known for her quiet intelligence, surprisingly accurate memory and subtle wit. Ms. Brown is survived by her sister Lee Brown (Larry Duberstein) of Hancock, NH and brothers Nicholas (Marcia) of Sandwich, Christian (Deborah Cate-Brown) of Marshfield and Dominic (Julia Hanna) of Acton, as well as eleven loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours for Margaret Brown will be held from 4-7pm on Tuesday, October 15, in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, MA. Burial in St Joseph's Cemetery, 990 Lagrange St., West Roxbury at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 16th; all are welcome. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now