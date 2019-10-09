|
|
BROWN, Margaret Retired legal counsel for the Boston Redevelopment Authority, died October 6, 2019, at Mount Auburn Hospital as the result of a protracted illness. Born on November 29, 1948, Ms. Brown was one of seven siblings, who in their early years, moved somewhat frequently with the various teaching positions of their father, a college professor. After spending her formative years in Washington, DC and then Tiverton, RI, the family moved to Newton where Ms. Brown graduated from Newton High School. Strong academically, Ms. Brown attended Beloit College in Wisconsin, graduating with a BA in History with the class of 1971; and then, went on to Rutgers Law School, where she received her Juris Doctorate in 1974. After law school, and admittance to the Massachusetts Bar Association, Ms. Brown worked in the capacity of staff legal counsel for the Boston Redevelopment Authority for many years till she took early retirement due to illness. Ms. Brown was appreciated for her unusual courage and perseverance in the face of daunting illness and her kind interest in the affairs of others despite her formidable challenges. She was also known for her quiet intelligence, surprisingly accurate memory and subtle wit. Ms. Brown is survived by her sister Lee Brown (Larry Duberstein) of Hancock, NH and brothers Nicholas (Marcia) of Sandwich, Christian (Deborah Cate-Brown) of Marshfield and Dominic (Julia Hanna) of Acton, as well as eleven loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours for Margaret Brown will be held from 4-7pm on Tuesday, October 15, in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, MA. Burial in St Joseph's Cemetery, 990 Lagrange St., West Roxbury at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 16th; all are welcome. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019