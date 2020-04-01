|
|
BABB, Margaret C. (Canova) Of Holbrook, formerly of South Boston, March 30, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Harold F. Babb. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold F. Babb, parents Joseph and Augustina Canova, siblings Florence Canova, Dorothy Arena, Sebastian Canova, Anna Marie Stanford, Florence Nickerson, Angelina Dulski, and Theresa Kimball. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Canova, children Christine Canova and Philip J. Babb as well as her grandchildren Noelle Corris, Nicholas Smith, Victoria Babb, Olivia Payes and Richard Babb. Margaret is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren; Taylor Corris, Alexandra Corris, Caroline Corris, Benjamin Corris, Aidan Goldrick, Connor Goldrick, Cecilia Payes and Sefina Payes. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to St. Jude Children Hospital To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020