CARROLL, Margaret C. "Peggy" Age 94, of Beverly, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of James L. and Loretta C. (Farley) Donovan. She spent most of her life raising her family with her beloved husband, Bill, in Mattapan, and in the Cove neighborhood of Beverly. Neighbors will recall the delight she experienced in planting a colorful display of flowers in front of her house each summer. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Star of the Sea. Peggy loved being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially during the season of Christmas, her favorite holiday. She was a devoted mom who showed her care and love for her family daily. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband William J. Carroll, Jr., her son Michael P. Carroll, her brother James L. Donovan, and her sister Helene T. Donovan. She is survived by her son, William (Mary Ellen Semple) Carroll, of Hudson, OH, and her daughters, Kathaleen (Edward) Carroll-Coelho and Eileen Carroll, both of Beverly, and Mary Carroll, of Gloucester. She is also survived by granddaughters Kaitlin Veillette (Guy), Mary Erin Carroll-Coelho, Sarah Coelho-Rivera (Abraham), Meagan Comb (William), Dominique Frerk (Jared), stepgranddaughters, Jennifer Brown and Andrea Brown-Frisky (Scott), and much-loved great-grandchildren, Eloisee, Noella, Michael, Henry, and Aida. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, 253 Cabot Street, Beverly, on Saturday, September 7 at 9:00 AM, followed by a Graveside burial service at Central Cemetery in Beverly. Visiting Hours will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, September 6, at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, or a . Information, directions, and condolences are at campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019