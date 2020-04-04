|
|
FERRICK-MANLEY, Margaret C. "Maggie" Of Melrose, April 1, 2020, at age 65. Beloved wife of Stephen Ferrick-Manley with whom she shared 36 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Christopher Ferrick-Manley of Melrose, and Julia Ferrick-Manley of San Diego, CA. Cherished sister of Francis X. Ferrick and his wife Karen of Melrose, Joan Erickson and her husband Bill of Melrose, Henry G. Ferrick of Malden, Genevieve C. Ferrick of Malden, Martin J. Ferrick and his wife Laura Avila of ME, and the late Mary C. Ferrick and her surviving husband Tom Starkey of CA. Loving aunt of Erin Brown and her husband Dave of Ipswich, Kristen Erickson and her husband Jeff Chernow of Chicago, Emily Danielson and her husband Chris of Melrose, Michael Erickson and his wife Veronica of CA, Maxim Ferrick and his wife Anne of ME, Matthew Starkey and his wife Jackie of CA, Elizabeth Starkey of CA, Janelle Walsh of NY, and Justin Walsh and his wife Kirstie of NY. Dear sister-in-law of Deborah Lee Walsh and her late husband Bob of NY. Caring niece of Barbara Manley of Reading, and her extended family. Also survived by a host of loving cousins, and dear friends. Relatives and friends will be invited to a Memorial Mass at a date and time to be announced. Gifts in Maggie's memory may be made to support critical needs during the Covid-19 pandemic at Beth Israel Healthcare Heroes Fund at https://coronavirus.bilh.org/monitoring-covid-19-keeping-our-communities-healthy/ways-to-support-our-teams/ To send a message of condolence, or online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020