MADIGAN, Margaret C. "Connie" (Geary) Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, July 1. Daughter of the late Edward & Lillian Geary. Loving mother of Constance Rossetti & her husband Michael of Wilmington, Clare Arsenault & her husband Edward of Everett, Loretta DiCresce & her husband Albert of NV, Daniel Madigan of Peabody, Lillian Madigan of Revere & the late PFC John E. Madigan (KIA Vietnam) & the late Kathleen Santoro. Sister of John Geary & his wife Marie of Chelmsford, predeceased by 7 brothers & sisters. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. An hour of Visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon. Followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at noon. Relatives & friends are invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019