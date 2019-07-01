Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
MARGARET C. "CONNIE" (GEARY) MADIGAN

MARGARET C. "CONNIE" (GEARY) MADIGAN Obituary
MADIGAN, Margaret C. "Connie" (Geary) Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, July 1. Daughter of the late Edward & Lillian Geary. Loving mother of Constance Rossetti & her husband Michael of Wilmington, Clare Arsenault & her husband Edward of Everett, Loretta DiCresce & her husband Albert of NV, Daniel Madigan of Peabody, Lillian Madigan of Revere & the late PFC John E. Madigan (KIA Vietnam) & the late Kathleen Santoro. Sister of John Geary & his wife Marie of Chelmsford, predeceased by 7 brothers & sisters. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. An hour of Visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon. Followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at noon. Relatives & friends are invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019
